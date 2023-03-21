Spotify removes Indian label Zee Music’s catalogue over licensing dispute









Spotify has removed the catalogue of Indian music label Zee Music over a licensing dispute with the entertainment giant.

The label is part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and it claims to represent around “50% of new Bollywood music”. This makes it a substantial provider to the realm of Spotify.

A Spotify spokesperson issued the following statement: “Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement”.

They told Billboard: “Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.”

Spotify launched in India in 2019 and has recently witnessed a rapid uptake in subscription rates. However, this dispute has severely hampered its continued progress.

In 2020, the streaming platform also signed a licensing deal with India oldest label, Saregama, which means it has access to over 100,000 songs in that market.

However, with Zee Music dominating the contemporary field, Spotify has voiced its desire to resolve the situation promptly. Zee Music are yet to publicly comment on the matter.