Spotify raises price of subscription in the United States









For the first time since 2011, Spotify has raised its monthly subscription prices. The music streaming service has adjusted its prices across the board, with Premium Single, Premium Duo, Premium Family, and Premium Student accounts all seeing price hikes.

The new price for Premium Single users will be $10.99 a month. Premium Duo will come out to $14.99 while Premium Family plans will cost $16.99. Premium Student plans will now cost $5.99, a one-dollar increase from their previous price.

“Since launching in 2008, Spotify has innovated and invested to build the best audio experience for you and your favorite artists and creators,” the streaming service explained in a blog post on its website. “We have continually revealed new opportunities for fans and creators to connect through the power of our platform, from discovery tools like our new AI DJ, to fan-favorite shared experiences like Blend and the introduction of podcasts and audiobook content.”

“With 200+ million Premium subscribers, we’re also proud to be the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, giving Premium users access to on-demand and ad-free music listening, offline music downloads, and quality music streaming,” the statement adds.

“The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched,” the blog post says. “So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets* around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.”

Other countries seeing price hikes for the service include Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Croatia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Singapore, Slovenia, Slovakia, San Marino, Thailand, Türkiye, and, Kosovo.

The newly adjusted pricing structure falls in line with the price hikes that other streaming services have implemented. As of 2022, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited all raised their basic premium plans to $10.99 a month. Despite price hikes, Spotify has yet to adjust its payment methods to artists who release their material on the service.

