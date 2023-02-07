Spotify becomes the first streaming platform with more than 200 million paid users









Spotify has further strengthened its position as the most popular music subscription music streaming service, recently eclipsing over 200million paid subscribers. According to Spotify’s Q4 2022 earnings report, 205million users were listening to podcasts and music on the platform towards the end of last year.

That marks a 14 per cent increase from the data accumulated in 2021. Remarkably, aside from the subscribed users on Spotify, the company also has a further 295million listeners using the service with its free, ad-based model.

The fact that Spotify has now reached more than 200million subscribers has led to several other financial milestones for the company. For instance, the revenue from premium subscriptions alone grew by 18 per cent to $2.41billion while revenue generated by advertising saw an increase of 14 per cent to £400.4million.

Overall, Spotify’s profits came in at an eye-watering £2.85billion, an 18 per cent increase on the year prior. However, despite that income, Spotify recently announced that they were planning to dismiss six per cent of their workforce over the next few months, which comes to around 600 employees, even including their chief content officer Dawn Ostroff.

Spotify claimed to have taken a £204million operating loss, despite the gross profit coming in at £714million. Daniel Ek, the company’s chief executive, made a statement on the job losses, saying that he was “too ambitious in investing ahead” of Spotify’s revenue growth. “While I believe this decision is right for Spotify, I understand that with our historic focus on growth, many of you will view this as a shift in our culture,” he said. “But as we evolve and grow as a business, so must our way of working while still staying true to our core values. As you are well aware, over the last few months we’ve made a considerable effort to rein-in costs, but it simply hasn’t been enough.”