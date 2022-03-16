Spotify and FC Barcelona confirm groundbreaking sponsorship deal









The world famous FC Barcelona and music streaming platform Spotify have announced a sponsorship deal, finally closing the sponsorship deal that has been in talks for weeks.

Last month, it was announced that they were close to making a £237million, which would be a convenient time for the football club, which is currently dealing with over £1billion in debts.

The club’s famous stadium is to be renamed Spotify Nou Camp at the start of the next season, which begins at the end of the summer. This is the first time in history that the club has taken a sponsor’s name. They also plan to wear the name on club uniforms, which they refused to do until 2006.

In a statement regarding the sponsorship, Barcelona President Joan Laporta said: “We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organisation like Spotify”.

He continues, “This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel even more part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining the two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”

Additionally, Alex Norstrom, the chief freemium business officer at Spotify, said, “From July our collaboration will offer a global stage to artists, players and fans at the newly-branded Spotify Camp Nou.”

Spotify has not been without controversy recently, with the recent events surrounding The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, prompting big names like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Graham Nash to exit the platform.

It was reported that in the week following the controversy, Spotify lost more than $2billion in market value. Although things seem to be mending with their ability to make a sponsorship deal such as this one, it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Have you heard? We’re partnering with @FCBarcelona to bring music and football together like you’ve never seen before. Learn more from our Chief Freemium Business Officer, Alex Norström: https://t.co/rbeLkuW02o pic.twitter.com/VK4l3sEwG4 — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) March 15, 2022