Spotify announces details of tailored AI service ‘DJ’









Spotify has adapted AI to push a personalised service in the form of DJ, which is now available in the UK after being launched in the US and Canada earlier this year. DJ is an AI guide that understands a listener’s music taste so that it can choose what they listen to. It will deliver a tailored musical lineup alongside commentary around the tracks and artists in a human-sounding voice.

DJ also organises new music while trawling through a listener’s old favourites to analyse what they might enjoy and deliver a collection of handpicked songs. Based on feedback, it constantly refreshes. The more listeners interact with DJ, the better the recommendations they will get.

Since launching in the US and Canada, data suggests that users have enjoyed the DJ feature. On the days when users tune in, they spend 25% of their listening time with DJ. Additionally, more than half of first-time listeners return to the service the following day.

“We know that our users love personalised experiences, so we’re confident that DJ will become the next beloved Spotify feature to re-discover old favourites and find something new,” Spotify’s Managing Director of the UK and IE, Tom Connaughton, says.

Spotify DJ is currently only available for Spotify Premium users.