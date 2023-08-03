‘Spirited Away’ West End stage adaptation will arrive in 2024









A stage adaptation of Spirited Away is set for arrival on the West End in London through spring into summer next year. The Studio Ghibli film, released in 2001 and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is one of the most beloved animated movies of all time.

It tells of a ten-year-old girl called Chihoro who enters the Kami spirit world to find out why a witch has turned her parents into pigs. The stage version come to the London Coliseum from a short period between April and July 2024.

It looks as though drama groups are capitalising on the success of the stage version of another Studio Ghibli film, My Neighbour Totoro, which the Royal Shakespeare Company produced last year.

Spirited Away will be directed by John Caird, who recently said in a statement, “I am proud and delighted to present the original Japanese stage production of Spirited Away at the Coliseum Theatre next yea”r.

“We had a wonderful time creating the show in 2022, and I’m so happy now to be spiriting away a British audience into Hayao Miyazaki’s magical world,” he continued.

Caird signed off by describing the show: “A world of gods and frogs, dragons and sorcerers, giant-sized babies and bouncing heads, spider-armed boilermen, no-faced loners and a young girl’s valiant quest for courage, identity and love.”

The production will be in Japanese but will also feature English subtitles. Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi will perform in the main role of Chihiro.