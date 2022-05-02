'Spinal Tap' drummer Ric Parnell dead at 70









Drummer Ric Parnell, who portrayed Mick Shrimpton in the Rob Reiner film This Is Spinal Tap, has died aged 70.

The English musician played with a series of different groups throughout the early stages of his career before he finally found a home with Atomic Rooster in 1970. Parnell stayed with the band for four years and played on their albums Made in England and Nice ‘n’ Greasy.

While with the group, he played on their hit song ‘Devil’s Answer’, which reached number four on the chart back in 1971. After his departure, Parnell joined Italian rockers Tritons before a spell in Stars and the jazz group, Nova.

Interestingly, Parnell claimed to have turned down offers to play with Journey and Whitesnake. It wasn’t until 1984 that he made his breakthrough after landing a role in the mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap.

He remained with Spinal Tap as they went from a fictional band into the real world following the film’s success. Parnell played on the soundtrack and reprised his role on the drums for their 1992 reunion tour. However, as his character died in the film, it was under the new guise of Ric Shrimpton.

Radio Birdman Daniel Tek has since paid tribute to Parnell and wrote: “From day one, meeting him, I found him to be engaging, warm, and delightfully funny. We hit it off as pals immediately. He had a cheerful spirit that made you feel good, just being around him. … Ric was one of a kind. He lives on in his music, and in our hearts.”

Ric Parnell, our drummer in This is Spinal Tap, passed away today. No one ever rocked harder. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 2, 2022

Ric Parnell was a great drummer. More to say tomorrow. Right now rest in peace will have to do. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 2, 2022