Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls shares diabolical new song ‘Must Crush Barbie’









Spinal Tap bassists Derek Smalls has pointed a loaded blunderbuss at the Barbie craze following the release of the Hollywood film earlier this summer, with his new single ‘Must Crush Barbie’.

Speaking about the motives behind the pointed new track, Smalls announced: “Been spending the last year or so as Brand Ambassador for BruegelCoin, the Dutch cryptocurrency. Since it was cratering this past spring, I was following the news more than usual, which is where I got bombarded by all the Barbie BS.”

Smalls continued: “I don’t know which angered me more, but it’s really hard to write a song about crypto. But the overwhelming shroud of pinkness definitely deserved a major pricking. And that’s where I came in.” As he sings in the new single: “Zillion dollars worth of noise / All to sell some pinkish toys / We say on behalf of boys / Crush Barbie.”

At this point it seems pertinent to explain that as ever with Spinal Tap, this is all done in the name of satire, and Harry Shearer, the comedian behind Smalls, may well not share the opinions of his bearded bass-playing creation.

The single arrives at a time when speculation regarding a sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, to mark the 40th anniversary for the rockumentary, is rife. Speaking about the subject in September 2022, director Rob Reiner told Total Film: “Nobody told us to do anything [on the first film]. And that’s the thing that I’m worried about this next one. We hired this Marty DiBergi to come back and do this movie – he could cock it up!”

The director also revealed that he’d been approached countless times over the years to make Spinal Tap II: “We’d always say, ‘No, no’,” he recalled. “Then we had an idea, and we said, ‘Well, maybe we could do it…’” The idea was that the band are forced into each other’s sphere’s once more following the death of their manager Ian Faith.

Spinal Tap II was originally slated for release on March 19th, 2024, but it is unclear whether this has been impacted by Hollywood’s current strike action.