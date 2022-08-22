The reason why Spike Lee refuses to do a remake of 'Do The Right Thing'









Spike Lee is one of the most influential filmmakers working in cinema today, revered for his masterpieces, including works like Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X. Regularly cited as one of America’s most prominent cinematic voices, Lee’s illustrious filmography has inspired multiple generations of aspiring artists.

In recent years, Lee has maintained his artistic momentum through modern gems such as BlackKkKlansman and his most recent feature – Da 5 Bloods. According to the latest reports, Lee is currently working on a brand new musical about the origins and the sociocultural significance of the infamous drug – Viagra.

Due to the escalating racial tensions in the United States, many fans have asked Lee to revisit the achievements of his 1989 magnum opus Do the Right Thing. During a Q&A session with The Guardian before the initial release of Da 5 Bloods, Lee spoke about the tragic relevance of his past works within the current sociopolitical climate.

When George Miller asked Lee about the cultural impact of his art, the director explained why the undying legacy of Do the Right Thing haunts him. He said: “People still going back to that film, especially today. How can you look at the NYPD’s murder of Radio Raheem without thinking about Eric Garner and now Mr Floyd? It came out 31 years ago.”

In the interview, Lee admitted that he never imagined that things would regress so much when he made Do the Right Thing three decades ago. The director spoke about the omnipresence of police brutality footage due to social media, claiming that the internet has shed light on the tragedy and pain of oppressed communities in important ways.

Due to the increasing reports about police brutality in the country, some fans have asked for a modern remake of Do the Right Thing. However, the director is adamant about not touching what he has created. He promised always to oppose such a creative decision, even if he died and went to his grave.

“No,” Lee declared. “As long as I’m alive, there will be no remake and, if they try, I’m coming back from the dead to stop it. Hahaha! I promise you, I will come back from the pearly gates, from the upper room, to stop a remake. So help me God. I will bring him with me, and Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Bill Nunn, Frank Sinatra. Anybody that’s passed; we’ll all come back to stop a remake.”

