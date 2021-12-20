'Spider-Man: No Way Home' succeeds at the box office









As if it’s any surprise at all, it looks as though Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be yet another box-office home run for Disney and Marvel Studios in 2021 with the film recording the third biggest global opening weekend of all time with $587million. If this success wasn’t enough, the latest Spider-Man film is only the sixth ever to reach the $500 million mark on an opening weekend.

The third Spider-Man film in the modern Marvel empire following Spider-Man Homecoming and Spider-Man Far From Home, the movie is also the eighth live-action movie depicting the character since the start of the new millennium. Celebrating the films of previous Spider men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the film features some of the series’ iconic villains including the Green Goblin and Electro.

Instantly becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2021 alongside the likes of No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9 and, the most expensive Chinese movie of all time, The Battle at Lake Changjin. For Sony Pictures, this is the biggest opening weekend ever, with the previous Spider-Man films performing consistently well though lacked the oomph of Disney Studios at the helm.

With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and many more, Spider-Man No Way Home is perhaps the most significant Spider-Man film of all time, wrapping up the series to date with a neat flourish. With many more weekends at the box office to go, Marvel’s latest success may well knock on the door of the top spot of 2021’s highest-grossing movies.

For Marvel, Spider-Man No Way Home is merely one of their films in a continuous production line of releases that will soon include, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.