'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' will have six animation styles









Fans of animation and superhero cinema are chomping at the bit to get a look at the sequel movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and for good reason, too, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealing the great ambition behind the project.

In conversation with Empire, the producers revealed that the forthcoming two-part movie is a wildly ambitious animation creation, elevating proceedings following the impressive Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. “The first film had one animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six,” Lord emphatically revealed to the publication in a recent interview, clearly defining the movie’s aspirations.

Continuing, Lord establishes the scope of the film, stating: “So we’re taking those tools, adding all the things we learned on The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them further to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to wow you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the movie reflect the story, and that the images are driven by feelings, as opposed to some egg-headed art project. Which it also is, by the way!”.

With multiverses being the new cinematic trend, Lord and Miller have doubled down with the sequel, introducing a host of distinctive new worlds.

“The two that you saw in the teaser trailer were what’s called Earth-50101, which we’re calling ‘Mumbattan’ – that’s based on an Indian comic-book look – and Nueva York from Spider-Man 2099’s world,” Miller explains. Offering further insight into what animation lovers might expect, the producer clarifies, “There’s also Gwen’s world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolour-wash style that’s reminiscent of the covers of her comic books”.

Whilst we wait for the release of the anticipated movie in 2023, take a look at the trailer for the original 2018 film below.