‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ originally had post-credits scene









The new movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, originally had a post-credits scene, but it never made the final cut because another scene in the film also had to be cut out.

The scene would have featured villain The Spot, played by Jason Schwartzman, struggling to get a drink at a Spidey-villain bar with several other of the famous web-slingers rivals, and the post-credits scene would have followed up on this.

Producer Phil Lord told IndieWire of the main scene: “And then he finally steals the drink for himself, and he pours it down, and it all leaks out of his holes. He’s the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris [Miller, co-producer] wrote, though: ‘Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.’ Not a great method.”

The post-credits scene would have had The Spot going back to the bar to take revenge on those who had originally mocked him. Alan Hawkins, head of character animation, said of the scene: “That was one of my favourite things, seeing this guy get picked on and then come back and, with just a whisper.”

“But you have to have both of those sequences for that to work,” he added. The film has proven to be popular amongst both fans of Spider-Man and critics alike.

In our review of Across the Spider-Verse, Far Out wrote, “If there were any doubt that Spider-Man is the greatest superhero of all time, then Across the Spider-Verse and its predecessor ought to serve as a big dent in the arguments of other claimants.”

The review added, “There’s an emotive poignancy as always, and it’s an undoubted homage to the entire history of your favourite neighbourhood hero. Beyond the Spider-Verse can’t come quickly enough.”