Specially trained dogs used by Metallica, Tool and others to detect Covid during tours









In an innovative new move, a string of mainstream bands have recruited specially trained dogs with the alleged ability to sniff out Covid-19. The decision has been made in order to make touring schedules safer for all those involved.

According to Rolling Stone, Eric Church, Tool, Metallica and The Black Keys have brought dogs on board as a safety measure against the spread of Covid-19. Sniffing out the virus for anyone working backstage, and if detected after smelling the hands and feet, they sit back down.

Bio-Detection K9 president Jerry Johnson informed Rolling Stone: “People say, ‘What’s that dog doing?’ It surprises them and they’re pessimistic, but if you understand the instincts of a dog’s behaviour, it makes a lot of sense. Dogs sniff each other to see if that other dog has a virus. We’re training them to look for something they’d be interested in anyway.”

Managed by Ohio-based Bio-Detection K9, there are twelve currently in service and seven or eight more in training. Q Prime’s John Peets considers the service a success.

Peets, who helps represent Metallica and Tool, says, “So far, knock on wood, the dogs have been knocking it out of the park.” They’ll be kept busy, especially if the Omicron variant is as serious as scientists suggest it is.

“The new variation is different,” Johnson said. “It localises in the bronchial passageways. So the dogs weren’t nearly as accurate the way we had been searching. We had to change it up.”