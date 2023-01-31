Sparks announce the biggest tour of their career in 2023









Art-pop band Sparks have been delighting audiences for more than 50 years now, and after seeing their audience steadily build in recent times, the oddball brothers are set to embark upon their biggest tour to date.

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” Sparks said in an excitable statement. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

The Mael brothers had previously announced two shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London which sold out rapidly. They have since revealed a further four dates in the UK beginning in Oxford on May 23rd.

After their UK tour wraps up, they’ll be heading over to Europe in June for a run of their own shows alongside festival appearances at the likes of Primavera Sound.

Then on June 27th, Sparks head back over to the US for 12 of their biggest dates in their homeland. These homecoming shows culminate in their native Los Angeles on July 16th. They then jet off to Japan for two dates to conclude the tour.

The tour marks the imminent arrival of the band’s 26th studio album, The Girl is Crying in her Latte. The funky new album is due for release on May 26th via Island Records.

When we caught up with them recently, the duo discussed the impact that the Edgar Wright documentary, The Sparks Brothers, has had on their current standing. Russell Mael opined: “It really has done so much because it has brought in so many young people who are aware of what we have done, so it has expanded people who are aware of Sparks in a really good sort of way.”

Exploring how the internet can be a positive tool for older bands he added: “With the value of the internet, you can get bombarded with 25 of our albums with one fell swoop if you want to do the research, so there has been a change in the audience where a lot of younger people are aware of what we have done and we’re really touched by that.”

When discussing where the best place to start for new fans may be, Russell took somewhat of an Alan Partridge turn, stating: “Stylistically there have been so many changes so [for new fans] I always so get a Best Of or something. So you can hear more different phases and then zero in on the specific albums.”

Adding: “There are ones we really like but for different reasons, Kimono My House, No. 1 in Heaven was such a radical change, Little Beethoven was another unique album that we really like so it is very hard to point people in one direction.”

So, who knows what direction their new tour will take, but one thing is for certain, it will be the same old fun Sparks shows as ever. Sparks Fan Club presales begin Tuesday, January 31st at 10:00 am (local); Maeling List presales follow on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 am (local).

Sparks 2023 world tour:

MAY

23 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre

24 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall

26 – Glasgow, UK – Clyde Auditorium

27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona *

8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto *

13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Grote Zaal

16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

30 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre

3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

8 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre

13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Venue TBA

24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya

