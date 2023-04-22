Sparks share new song ‘Veronica Lake’









American pop-rockers Sparks have shared the latest track from their upcoming 25th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

‘Veronica Lake’ comes after the band had previously shared the album’s title track. The new album comes on the heels of the band’s recent appearance in a documentary about their career directed by Edgar Wright, The Sparks Brothers, released in 2021.

“Funny how things work! One of the most memorable periods for Sparks, the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world, was the ’70s Island Records era,” Sparks explain about the new album. “Chris Blackwell, Muff Winwood, and Co. went all in on our album, Kimono My House, and released a truly non-conventional first single, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us.’ Their belief (and ours) proved right: that there was a place for both bold creativity and commerciality in pop music.”

“And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career,” they add. “We’re happy that after so much time, we’ve reconnected with Island, sharing the same spirit of adventure that we all had way back when, but with our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.”

“Sparks have always been one of the most original, ground-breaking and creative groups in pop and their longevity is partly down to their ability to constantly reinvent themselves,” Louis Bloom, president of Island, shared in a statement. “It’s an honour and thrill having Sparks back on Island. Next year it will be 50 years since Island released ‘Kimono My House.’ That album sounded like it came from the future and once again with The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, Ron & Russell have created a pop masterpiece that sounds like no one else.“

“Levels of interest in Sparks, worldwide, have never been so high. In part this is due to the releases of the Edgar Wright-directed documentary The Sparks Brothers and Annette, the musical film Ron and Russell wrote, but it is also due to their seemingly inexhaustible creativity and sheer hard work,” Sparks’ manager Sue Harris also wrote. “Each album is more ambitious, each tour larger and more far-reaching. It was important to partner with a label who could match the band’s ambition on a global scale.”

Check out the lyric video for ‘Veronica Lake’ down below. The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte is set for a May 26th release.