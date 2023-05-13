Sparks share new song ‘Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is’









Legendary art-pop duo Sparks have shared their new single ‘Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is’.

The track is taken from their forthcoming album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, scheduled for release on May 26th through Island Records. It marks their first release on the label in 47 years. In a previous statement, the Mael brothers commented: “Funny how things work! One of the most memorable periods for Sparks, the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world, was the ’70s Island Records era.

“Chris Blackwell, Muff Winwood, and Co. went all in on our album, Kimono My House, and released a truly non-conventional first single, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us.’ Their belief (and ours) proved right: that there was a place for both bold creativity and commerciality in pop music.

“And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career. We’re happy that after so much time, we’ve reconnected with Island, sharing the same spirit of adventure that we all had way back when, but with our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.”

Sparks are also set to begin their world tour later this month in the United Kingdom, which includes two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall. They said of the upcoming dates: “We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world. See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

Watch the video for ‘Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is’ below.