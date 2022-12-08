Listen to the newly unearthed Sparklehorse song ‘It Will Never Stop’









The late Mark Linkous of Sparklehorse passed away in March 2010. However, his music has lived on, and now, his brother has unearthed a previously unheard track titled ‘It Will Never Stop’.

While Matt Linkous was working on archiving his brother’s music, he uncovered the unreleased single and decided to share it with fans of Sparklehorse’s twinkling, mellow music. It is a touching reminder of his humble brilliance.

“Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” Matt said of the process he is currently undertaking. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.”

This is not the first track that has been uncovered via the archiving process and with Matt still going through his brother’s music, it is unlikely that it will be the last.

Via this method, his music is continuing to reach new generations. As Lowertown recently told us: “At the time, I was unaware of Sparklehorse’s popularity, but hearing an adult convey things that were so poignant and applicable to me helped me realize that what I was thinking wasn’t nonsense.”

Recorded with a vocal distorter, the song is heavier than most of Sparklehorse’s music bringing a new punky dimension to light. All the while, the spiritualism remains within the lyrics when we sift through the swampy sound.

You can check out ‘It Will Never Stop’ below.

