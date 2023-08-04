‘Sound of Freedom’ financier charged with child kidnapping









After the release of the film Sound of Freedom, contributing financier Fabian Marta has been charged with child kidnapping.

Marta was arrested on July 21st by the St Louis Department for Kidnapping in the First Degree. While the details behind the case have remained scarce, the ruling would suggest that Marta is accused of taking a child under 14 from their home without consent from their legal guardian.

This comes following the recent release of Sound of Freedom, featuring Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel. The story follows the tale of Tim Ballard founding Operation Underground Railroad, which sets out to free children from various sex trafficking rings.

Marta was among one of the many financiers to help get the film into theatres. After being acquired by Angel Studios, the crowdfunding to get a theatrical release for the film hit $5 million.

Leading up to the movie hitting cinemas, Marta talked about the cost of making the film, posting on Facebook (via Newsweek): “The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took an extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theatres. I’m proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for ‘Fabian Marta and Family’ at the very end of the credits”.

While Marta’s original bail was set at $15,000, he was released following an appearance in court on July 24th. The film financier could face up to 10 years in jail if convicted. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place on August 28th.

The controversial film has also come under fire because of its right-wing ideologies and reinforcing narratives regarding QAnon conspiracy theories. Sound of Freedom was released on July 4th.