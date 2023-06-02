Sotheby’s purchase the Whitney Museum’s Breuer Building









Sotheby’s has purchased the Breuer Building on Madison Avenue in New York‘s Upper East Side from the Whitney Museum, and they will be moving into the location from their current headquarters on York Avenue in the next couple of years.

The Brutalist building was designed by Marcel Breuer and was finished in 1966 for the Whitney Museum. It was taken over by the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a while between 2015 and 2020, while the Frick Collection also resided at the iconic location in 2021.

Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart said in a statement: “We are honoured to acquire and write the next chapter of such an iconic and well-known New York architectural landmark.”

He added: “We often refer to the provenance of artwork, and in the case of The Breuer, there is no history richer than the museum, which has housed the Whitney, Metropolitan and Frick collections. The acquisition will further distinguish us as we continue to transform and innovate for our clients.”

The Whitney’s outgoing director, Adam Weinberg, also noted: “The iconic Breuer Building will always be a beloved part of the Whitney’s rich history. We are pleased that it will continue to serve an artistic and cultural purpose through the display of artworks and artefacts.”

He continued: “Most importantly, this architectural masterpiece—thanks to its status in a landmark district—will be preserved.”

Sotheby’s will officially take over the Breuer Building in September 2024, but they will not completely relocate there from York Avenue until the following year.