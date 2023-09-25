Sophia Loren recovering following emergency hip surgery









After suffering a fall at her home in Geneva, Italian film star Sophia Loren is recovering after undergoing emergency hip surgery on September 24th.

The actor, who recently celebrated her 89th birthday, suffered multiple fractures following the incident which took place at her residence. Italian news agency Ansa stated: “Sophia was operated with positive outcome and will now have to undergo a brief period of convalescence followed by a complete rehabilitation”.

Loren was scheduled to make a public appearance at a restaurant named in her honour in the Italian city of Bari on September 26th, which announced the news of her hospitalisation.

Additionally, Loren was scheduled to be given honorary citizenship of the city. In 2020, she filmed her most recent feature film, The Life Ahead, in Bari.

The motion picture, which is available to stream on Netflix, is directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. She won the prestigious David di Donatello Award for ‘Best Actress’ for her role in the movie.

Earlier this month, Loren made her most recent public appearance at the Venice Film Festival on September 2nd. The Italian acting royalty was the guest of honour at an Armani fashion show, sitting with her son as well as Jessica Chastain and Sydney Sweeney in the front row.

Watch the trailer for The Life Ahead below.