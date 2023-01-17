Sony relaunches the Walkman as a high-res streaming device









The Sony Walkman was released in 1979, allowing users easy access to on-the-go listening. In its first year, the product sold over 500,000 units. Initially designed to enable users to portably play cassette tapes through built-in headphones, Sony introduced MiniDisc and CD formats before launching a digital version in 2011.

In its various formats, the Sony Walkman has sold over 400 million units. However, Sony has just announced a high-resolution streaming player version of the Walkman, available in two models – NW-ZX707 and NW-A306.

The device allows users to download music or stream via Wi-Fi, with Sony boasting an “evolutionary sound” experience. They also stated that you can use “your favourite streaming and music apps right on your Walkman or connect to a PC to access your music collection.”

A description for the product reads, “The evolving algorithm now delivers even greater benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless codec audio. Restoring acoustic subtleties and dynamic range provides a richer, more complete listening experience.”

According to a video run-through of the new device, the NW-ZX700 series is “an engineered evolution in portable sound” that “inherits the philosophy of the Signature Walkman®.” Furthermore, “with enhanced battery life, a larger 5″ display, easy downloading and streaming functions, it is also portable and stylish for the most demanding music lover.”

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Walkman in 2019, Sony brought back the retro device, explaining, “Not everything was better back then, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the heritage design of Walkman whilst having cutting edge technology at your fingertips.”

Last year, cassette sales increased in the US by 28%, shifting 440,000 units. The highest-selling cassette was the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 soundtrack, which sold 17,000 copies. Nirvana’s Bleach was also a popular product, selling 7,000 units. In the UK, Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car sold 10,000 copies on cassette.