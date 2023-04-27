Sony Music to relaunch Epic Records in the UK









The UK branch of Sony Music Entertainment will be relaunching Epic Records in Britain as a frontline label, according to a recent announcement. Music executive Sarah Lockhart will be named the head of the restarted label.

“The pioneering global artists signed to Epic have inspired me and countless fans for decades,” Lockhart says in a statement. “The relaunch of the label in the UK provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate Epic’s legacy and build a culture that encourages us to think differently, honouring and supporting artists to create connection through the power of music.”

“I’m confident that Sarah is the right person to relaunch Epic UK and enrich its legacy while protecting its artist-first ethos,” Sony Music UK chairman and CEO Jason Iley adds. “Throughout her career Sarah has challenged the norm, pre-empted trends, and supported artists from the very beginning of their careers.”

Epic Records was originally founded in 1953 as a subsidiary of Columbia Records. Artists that have recorded for the label over the years include Michael Jackson, Wham!, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, George Michael, Jennifer Lopez, The Yarbirds, Donovan, The Clash, Cheap Trick, Boston, Meat Loaf, Sly & the Family Stone, Heart, Rage Against the Machine, Celine Dion, and Oasis. ABBA signed an exclusive deal for their UK distribution and album releases through Epic Records, and the company has bought the rights to a number of famous artist’s catalogues, including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

The UK branch of Epic Records set up its offices in 1971. The Sony Music Corporation bought Columbia’s succesor, CBS Records, in 1987. By 2008, Sony had merged with music distributor BMG to form Sony Music Entertainment.