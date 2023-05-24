Sony Music chairman Rob Stringer discusses the use of AI in the music industry









At Sony Group’s recent 2023 Business Segment Briefing, chairman Rob Stringer discussed the company’s success and revealed their plans to expand the evergrowing business.

One of the most significant points of conversation was the discussion around AI and its threats to the music industry. Addressing the audience, Stringer explained that there needs to be more protection for artists to prevent the spread of fake songs modelled off popular artists using the technology.

Although he noted that AI certainly has potential in certain capacities, he stressed the importance of minimising its impact on real musicians. “We are at the gateway of a new technological era with AI,” he explained.

“And unsurprisingly, music will be a core component of this process. AI promises to provide us tools so that our artists and writers can create and innovate. It also heralds greater levels of insight through machine learning, as well as potential new licensing channels and avenues for commercial exploitation,” Stringer added.

“There is a lot of opportunity in this area to be excited about throughout our company. We are greatly aware of the challenges ahead too,” the chairman explained. “We will protect our creators on every level possible whether it be creative, financial or legal in basis. Infringement and unauthorised usage of their rights should be the basis for a unique new set of artist and songwriter protections industry-wide. Tech does not simply overrule art.”