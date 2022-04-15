Sonic Youth release live album for Ukraine effort









Sonic Youth have come up with an elegant way to contribute to relief funds for the citizens of Ukraine, by sharing a live album of their April 14th, 1989. The band performed in Kyiv, at a time when the nation was still a part of the U.S.S.R., and the funds will be sent to Ukraine in an effort to drum up financial aid for the victims of the country.

“That SY Kyiv show was life-changing for all musicians that were there,” Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz reflected. “We were already attuned to Nick Cave, Einstürzende Neubauten, S Pistols and Discharge but these were the new vitamins we needed. I made a decision to experience NY right there. Plus my friends VV were opening so I got in free. The fact that it wasn’t shut down half way through like all other punk gigs was the doing of a Ukrainian man named Mikhailo Gorbachev, who set up the atmosphere of political ‘springtime’ and a promise of change.”

Live In Kyiv, Ukraine 1989 is out now, and all proceeds go to benefit World Central Kitchen, which has been providing meals in liberated Ukrainian cities. The song aims to raise money and support for the country that is undergoing attack. The recordings can be heard on Bandcamp. Sonic Youth isn’t the only group who are making an effort to show support for Ukraine.

Sting, formerly of The Police, re-recorded his 1980s hit ‘Russians’ as a means of criticising the country during this invasion. Paul McCartney, a former Beatle turned solo artist, uploaded a photo of himself carrying the national flag of Ukraine. Gothic rockers The Cure have announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict.

Bandmates David Gilmour and Nick Mason opted to reform Pink Floyd to record a version of ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’. Proceeds from the single and video will go to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. Fleshing out the song were session players keyboardist Nitin Sawhney and bassist Guy Pratt. Mason and Pratt currently tour as part of Pink Floyd offshoot Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.

