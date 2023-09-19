The songwriter David Crosby thought was “way better” than him









By the end of the 1960s, David Crosby had already gained a notorious reputation in the music industry. Having been kicked out of The Byrds in 1968, Crosby jumped ship over to friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash to form Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Despite his major success, his heavy drug use, personal tragedies, and combative nature made him an unpredictable force. At the same time, Crosby was attempting to record his debut album, If I Could Only Remember My Name, while occasionally producing other artists.

One of the acts that Crosby produced was Joni Mitchell, the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter. Mitchell had come to Crosby’s attention in 1967 while performing in Florida. Based on his career timeline, Crosby was likely touring with The Byrds when he first stumbled upon Mitchell. The two remained in touch, and when Mitchell signed to Reprise Records, Crosby was assigned to produce her debut album, Song to a Seagull.

“She grew from the day that I met her. Man, when I met her, she was singing little folkie things in a coffeehouse and nobody had heard of her. Ever. Not one person,” Crosby claimed to SongFacts shortly before his death in 2023. “She was in a coffeehouse in Florida singing ‘Both Sides Now’, and I listened to it, I looked at her, and A) I wanted her really badly, and, B) I thought I might be falling for her, and, C) She was obviously a fuckin’ brilliant songwriter and singer. She bowled me over completely.”

Crosby and Mitchell would continue to rotate in and out of each others’ orbits. Mitchell famously dated Crosby’s CSN bandmate Graham Nash throughout the early 1970s. After recruiting Neil Young as a full member, CSNY released what would become their biggest hit in America – a version of Mitchell’s ‘Woodstock’. When asked to name his favourite Mitchell song, though, Crosby baulked.

“Can’t do it. There’s just too many,” Crosby claimed. “Joni Mitchell is, as far as I’m concerned, the best singer-songwriter of our times. Without any question to me. She’s way better than I am, she’s way better than everybody I know.”

“She’s as good a poet as Bob [Dylan] – if not better – and ten times the musician he is, and singer,” Crosby added. “I think she’s unquestionably the best singer-songwriter alive. Pick a song? The whole record of Blue. Everything on it.”

