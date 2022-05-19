The "genius" songwriter Tom Petty compared to Beethoven









Tom Petty knew a thing or two about songwriting. Over the course of his illustrious career – both with The Heartbreakers and as a solo artist – he cemented himself as one of the all-time greats, reeling off hits as instantly recognisable as ‘American Girl‘, ‘I Won’t Back Down’ and ‘Free Fallin’.

In 1982, Petty sat down for an interview with Playboy during which he was asked to settle a debate that had been going on since the 1960s. Who was the greatest songwriter of the era? The musician was given two albums to choose from: The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Released within a year of each other, both albums came to symbolise artists working at the very height of their powers, and are still regarded as two of the finest albums ever made.

For Petty, the decision was simple. In his eyes, Pet Sounds trumped Sgt. Pepper’s every time. Why? Well, Brian Wilson of course. That’s not to say Petty didn’t weigh up his opinions. “I like both,” he initially replied, before adding: “But these days, I’d probably play Pet Sounds. I can hear Sgt. Pepper’s without playing it. But frankly, I don’t think it wears that well into the ’80s.”

Petty went on to argue that the songwriting in Pet Sounds has a timeless quality that Sgt. Pepper’s lacks. “Pet Sounds still sounds great to me,” he continued. “Hell, I once heard a radio interview with Paul McCartney in which he said that after hearing Pet Sounds, he had to do something like Sgt. Pepper’s. He was right. Brian Wilson is the greatest. The root of his personal problem was that he did genius work and never got recognition for it from the man in the street. So he took a real artistic risk. It’s a brilliant album.”

Looking back, Brian Wilson’s talent as a songwriter seems entirely distinct from his contemporaries. While Dylan may have captured the mood of the 1960s, Wilson’s understanding of structure, form, tonality and texture allowed him to define the sonic landscape of the era, laying the foundations for countless other artists. “I think I would put him up there with any composer, especially Pet Sounds,” Petty once said of Wilson. “I don’t think there’s anything better that that, necessarily. I don’t think you’d be out of line comparing him to Beethoven, to any composer. The word genius is used a lot with Brian. I don’t know if he’s a genius or not. But I know his music is probably as good as any music you can make.”

