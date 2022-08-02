The song that makes David Lynch "cry like a baby"









David Lynch, the eminent American filmmaker responsible for such titles as Blue Velvet and Dune, repurposed his legendary series Twin Peaks for a third season in 2017. Twin Peaks: The Return hit the screens with an eclectic and, in part, surprising soundtrack.

In the first new season since the show’s original run in the early 1990s, each episode ended with a visit to the Bang Bang Bar, where a new musical guest would give a dazzling performance before and during the closing credits. The esteemed acts included Chromatics, Sharon Van Etten, Nine Inch Nails, Eddie Vedder, and Julee Cruise (who often appeared in the original run of Twin Peaks).

One of the more surprising inclusions was Otis Redding’s ‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long’. In perhaps the series’ most touching scene, which gave an unlikely happy ending for the people of Twin Peaks, Ed and Norma finally end up together in a sentimental proposal more than two decades in the making, as the classic Otis Redding track plays in the background.

Lynch’s adoration for Otis Redding was ignited in the most profound way when he attended the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. Speaking with Pitchfork, Lynch said: “There was Janis Joplin with Big Brother and the Holding Company doing ‘Ball and Chain,’ Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Wild Thing,’ and there was Otis Redding. When I hear those three things, it just drives me crazy how great they are.”

He added: “With Otis Redding, we reach this place in him, and I just couldn’t believe that version. It was so, so, so beautiful. So much feeling comes through that thing; it’s one of my all-time favourites. I just go nuts. I start crying like a baby when I hear that thing.”

Lynch also showed his deep admiration for Lissie, including her song ‘Wild West’ in The Return. “Lissie was definitely one of the acts that David wanted to be involved from the beginning,” the show’s music supervisor, Dean Hurley, told DJ Morgan at KEXP. “He’s been a big fan of hers for years and discovered her by a series of videos she posted on YouTube covering Lady Gaga, Metallica, etc.”

Often, one can take a good dive into the psyche of a creative artist through their music taste. In Lynch’s case, the sheer scope and eclecticism of his musical leaning gives little away and, if anything, reflects the restless, capricious nature of his extraordinary mind.