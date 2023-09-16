The song that inspired Amyl and the Sniffers to form









Australian punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers are one of the most enjoyable live bands of the moment, bringing an infectiously authentic spirit to every stage they grace, whether that be a sweaty DIY venue or Jools Holland’s studio. The band’s vocalist, Amy Taylor, will undoubtedly go down in history as one of punk’s most impressive bandleaders, channelling a fearlessly energetic and chaotic persona as she commands the audience.

The band formed in 2016, naming themselves after the popular party drug poppers, with Taylor telling the BBC, “In Australia, we call poppers Amyl. So you sniff it, it lasts for 30 seconds, and then you have a headache – and that’s what we’re like!”

In true punk tradition, Amyl and the Sniffers often centre socially conscious lyrical themes, with Taylor’s distinctively thick Australian accent delivering lines such as “I’m working off my ass every single day/ For the minimum wage and I don’t get paid!”

The band invites listeners to express their frustrations with them, utilising simple yet impactful lyricism that can be easily sung along to, such as, “Don’t fence me in/ I wanna be part of everyone and everything” or “Security, will you let me in your pub?/ I’m not looking for trouble, I’m looking for love!”

While some of the band’s lyrical themes are more trivial than others, songs like ‘Knifey’, about male violence towards women, are incredibly powerful. This mix of socially and politically charged themes and lighter, often humorous cuts make Amyl and the Sniffers one of the most impressive punk bands of the past few years.

However, despite the band now selling out worldwide tours and earning various accolades, they come from humble origins, creating their debut EP, Giddy Up, in just 12 hours. Blending a mixture of influences, from modern rap to classic hard rock, Amyl and the Sniffers was born out of a desire to make music, regardless of technical ability. Talking to Louder Than War, Taylor even described the band as “just a bunch of people who can’t play music”.

However, Taylor and her bandmates were also inspired by local punk bands, telling Kerrang: “At first, it was seeing local bands like Drunk Mums and Dumb Punts that I found inspirational. They were from Melbourne and had big local followings, so I looked up to them before anyone else”.

Yet, Taylor also cites the American punk band Ceremony, which formed in 2005, as influencing the band’s formation. Known for their eclectic sound, the band’s debut album, Violence Violence, was heralded by critics, becoming a staple of modern hardcore punk.

Taylor selected the song ‘Sick’ from their third album, Rohnert Park, as a significant piece, stating: “It’s so raw and driving, and that was hugely influential for me and the band”. Released in 2010, the song’s influence on Amyl and the Sniffers is abundantly clear with lyrics such as “Sick of living/ Sick of people dying/ Sick of the buying/ Sick of trying/ Sick of television/ Sick of telephones/ Sick of homophobes/ Sick of condos/ I’m sick.”

Listen to the track below.