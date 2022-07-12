The song Stevie Nicks wrote to "haunt" Lindsey Buckingham









Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s relationship was a rollercoaster that gifted the world with some timeless music. Unfortunately, it was ultimately a traumatic and scarring experience for both parties, which prompted Nicks to write a song in order to ” haunt” Lindsey Buckingham.

The two first crossed paths when they were teenagers at high school in Palo Alto and bonded over their shared love of music. The pair began performing with each other when Buckinham’s bandmates in Fritz had left town to go to college, and Nicks stepped up to join the group. However, the band didn’t get anywhere, and the duo moved onto pastures new.

With fresh ambition, the pair moved to Los Angeles and soon became romantically involved after forming Buckingham & Nicks. “I loved him before he was a millionaire. We were two kids out of Menlo-Atherton High School,” she later said in a television interview. “I loved him for all the right reasons. We did have a great relationship at first. I loved taking care of him and the house.”

However, that love-in didn’t last forever, and when the call came to join Fleetwood Mac, they were on the verge of splitting up. They decided to put their problems aside to boost their careers, but the couple struggled to remain on the same page, and it didn’t take long for the issues to arise once more.

“We were sailing along on the highest wave. It was OK for a while, until it wasn’t. At the end of 1976, that’s when it just blew up,” Nicks later told Billboard. It all started to fall apart just as they were making their opus, Rumours, and the album depicts the breakdown of their personal lives.

One song that didn’t make the album’s final cut is ‘Silver Springs’, which was replaced on the record’s final cut by ‘I Don’t Want To Know’, much to the frustration of Nicks. On the track, she tries to seek revenge upon Buckingham to haunt her former beau. In ‘Silver Springs’, Nicks sings: “I know I could’ve loved you, but you would not let me, I’ll follow you down ’til the sound of my voice will haunt you”.

“I wrote ‘Silver Springs’ about Lindsey. And we were in Maryland somewhere driving under a freeway sign that said Silver Springs, Maryland,” she once admitted. “And I loved the name…Silver Springs sounded like a pretty fabulous place to me. And ‘You could be my silver springs’, that’s just a whole symbolic thing of what you could have been to me.”

Meanwhile, in a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks revealed she wanted Buckinham to suffer the same pain as her. She said: “It was me realizing that Lindsey was going to haunt me for the rest of my life, and he has.”

The song was eventually released as the B-side for ‘Go Your Own Way’, and even though they are no longer on speaking terms, ‘Silver Springs’ is concrete proof of how much Buckingham meant to Nicks once upon a time.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.