The song Stevie Nicks wrote for The Eagles' Joe Walsh









Iconic songstress Stevie Nicks is no stranger to writing songs for and about other people that inspire her. She’s written songs inspired by Prince, and of course, you can turn to her entire body of work with Fleetwood Mac, which basically goes unsaid at this point.

However, there are some songs that still might surprise you in their origin, including the one she wrote for The Eagles’ Joe Walsh. Appropriately titled ‘Has Anyone Ever Written Anything For You?’, she wrote the song after an experience that led to her attributing the song to him.

Stevie Nicks explained the story in her liner notes, “I guess in a very few rare cases, some people find someone that they fall in love with the very first time they see them… from across the room, from a million miles away. Some people call it love at first sight, and of course, I never believed in that until that night I walked into a party after a gig at the hotel, and from across the room, without my glasses, I saw this man and I walked straight to him. He held out his hands to me, and I walked straight into them. I remember thinking, I can never be far from this person again… he is my soul.”

Love, at first sight, is a distant concept for most people, but there was another draw for Nicks: “He seemed to be in a lot of pain, though hid it well. But finally, a few days later, (we were in Denver), he rented a jeep and drove me up into the snow-covered hills of Colorado… for about two hours. He wouldn’t tell me where we were going, but he did tell me a story of a little daughter that he had lost. To Joe, she was much more than a child. She was three and a half, and she could relate to him.”

She continued, “I guess I had been complaining about a lot of things going on on the road, and he decided to make me aware of how unimportant my problems were if they were compared to worse sorrows. So he told me that he had taken his little girl to this magic park whenever he could, and the only thing she EVER complained about was that she was too little to reach up to the drinking fountain.”

“As we drove up to this beautiful park, (it was snowing a little bit), he came around to open my door and help me down, and when I looked up, I saw the park… his baby’s park, and I burst into tears saying, ‘You built a drinking fountain here for her, didn’t you?'” She continues her story, “I was right, under a huge beautiful hanging tree, was a tiny silver drinking fountain. I left Joe to get to it, and on it, it said, dedicated to HER and all the others who were too small to get a drink.”

She concluded, “So he wrote a song for her, and I wrote a song for him… ‘This is your song, ‘ I said to the people, but it was Joe’s song.” This isn’t the first time she’s said something like this about a song, either, often speaking of songs as belonging to others after drawing inspiration.

Stevie Nicks is someone who can find inspiration in a variety of places, and this is yet another example of that pattern. If you want to hear the song Stevie Nicks wrote about Joe Walsh, you can find it down below.