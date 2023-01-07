The song Nine Inch Nails used to attack Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson









The 1990s had its fair share of beef. Tensions arose between several of the most prominent musicians of the decade. There was, of course, the disagreement between Axl Rose and Kurt Cobain, the endlessly feuding Gallagher brothers in Oasis and even Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor. But the red-capped nu-metal singer isn’t the only object of Reznor’s ferocious side, once famously writing a track to take fire at Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson.

The industrial rock outfit’s third album, The Fragile, saw a track entitled ‘Starfuckers, Inc’ and immediately saw Reznor attack Love, who he once dated. The brutal lyrics read, “My god comes in a wrapper of Cellophane/ My god pouts on the cover of the magazine/ My god’s a shallow little bitch trying to make the scene,” referencing Love’s Vanity Fair cover shoot in which she was photographed smoking whilst pregnant.

From there, Reznor turns his attention to his former friend Marilyn Manson, with the lines, “All our pain/ How did we ever get by without you?/ You’re so vain/ I bet you think this song is about you/ Don’t you?” This, of course, features the lyrics from Carly Simon’s hit single ‘You’re So Vain’ but is delivered with a rock ferocity that would make her shudder.

At the time of the song’s release, members of the press had tried to reach out to Reznor so that he could clarify the lyrics’ meaning. A representative at the label merely said, “He won’t say who it’s about. He says it’s who you want it to be about, but people have certainly been speculating that it’s Courtney and Manson. I couldn’t possibly comment!”

Discussing the track later, Reznor said, “It’s about everybody that I thought was full of shit at that time. There’s a bit of those guys in there, of course, but it wasn’t solely meant to be a ‘Fuck You Manson’ kind of song. It was also meant to be tongue-in-cheek and ridiculous and have a sense of humour.”

Interestingly, though, Manson actually directed and appeared in the music video for the song, which led to the public believing that he had Reznor had settled the score. On this, Reznor said, “[Manson] called me and said, ‘You know what, I’m fucking sick of people asking if this song is about me, so I’ve got a really cool idea for a video that’ll just fuck with everybody.’ We were just poking fun at that bloated sense of celebrity and inflated ego among this clique of royalty in America. But I don’t have a problem with Billy Corgan or Stipe or any of the people in the video – with the exception of Courtney Love.”

In the video, Reznor throws away a number of baseball cards featuring the aforementioned Michael Stipe and Billy Corgan, although his comments suggest that he wasn’t taking aim at them directly but rather their celebrity. It also appears that Reznor did indeed squash the beef with Manson (at least back then), but the same definitely cannot be said for Love.