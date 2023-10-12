The ABBA song Haim called “arguably one of the best songs ever written”









The members of Haim are all well-acquainted with the significance of artistic expression. While they draw inspiration from distinguished musicians like Julian Casablancas due to their formative years, Haim has forged their unique identity and is undeniably one of the influential bands in today’s music scene. Hence, when they label something as “one of the greatest songs ever written”, their judgment carries significant, indisputable weight.

The strength of Haim is derived from various factors. Primarily, they refer to themselves as a “wolf pack,” a term Danielle Haim coined to emphasise their unity and resilience against the challenges of industry sexism. “People would say to us, ‘You’ll never get a record deal’. A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see.’ People used to say that shit all the time,” she explained.

What’s more, despite their established status as a prominent indie rock band, Haim’s individual musical preferences encompass a wide spectrum. While Taylor Swift holds a significant role as both a collaborator and a long-standing source of inspiration, they’ve also found creative influence in artists like Lou Reed, notably drawing from his song ‘Walk on the Wild Side’, as evident in their hit track ‘Summer Girl’.

Like many artists, the band is also drawn to the musical prowess of Swedish pop assembly ABBA, particularly their songs ‘Super Trouper’ and ‘The Winner Takes It All’. While commending the lyrics to ‘Super Trouper’, Alana Haim deems ‘The Winner Takes It All’ as “arguably one of the best songs ever written”.

She added: “I listen to it when…just like to put a knife in my heart when I’m already sad.”

Discussing the impact of ABBA on their lives and artistry, she continued: “We love ABBA. I love ABBA. My dad introduced me to ABBA, which was a big deal in my life.” At the same time, Este Haim praised the lyrics, “I was sick and tired of everything when I called you last night from Glasgow”, along with “Beams are gonna blind me”, both from ‘Super Trouper’.

However, although the band cites many musicians as holding major influence over their own personal and musical ventures, their music exists as a powerful entity in its own right. In the case of ‘Summer Girl’, for instance, lead singer Danielle Haim revealed that the song’s origins actually came from a much darker place: the cancer diagnosis of her then-romantic and musical partner, Ariel Rechtshaid.

“We were touring on and off at this time, and every time we were on the phone with each other, or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark,” she explained. “I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless”.

Ultimately, all of the band’s endeavours, whether stemming from profound personal experiences or more whimsical reflections, contribute to their status as one of the most innovative bands in the contemporary music scene and champions of the women in music movement.