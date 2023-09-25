The song Dolly Parton wrote about her dog









They say that a person’s treatment of animals is an accurate measure of their character, and by this standard, Dolly Parton undoubtedly holds a place of honour. Her profound love for animals, particularly for dogs, is a well-documented and integral aspect of her personality. In fact, she regards her dogs as cherished members of their family and channelled this connection the way she does best — through her art.

Recorded back in 1973, ‘Cracker Jack’ remained in Parton’s vault until 2007, when it was finally released as part of the Jolene reissue. This heartfelt track is a homage to a stray dog she befriended during her childhood, who died facing off against a rattlesnake. However, the song’s dedication extends beyond her canine friend, as it pays tribute to her family members who, like Parton, have all experienced the profound loss of cherished pets.

In her book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Parton delves into her affection for dogs and the special place they hold in her heart. She describes why they have always been such a source of love and comfort in her life, with Cracker Jack holding a unique status as the “best friend” she ever had.

“Your dog always lives in memory. Even though they don’t live as long as people, dogs leave lasting memories,” Parton wrote. “Cracker Jack only lives in memories now, but he was the best friend I ever had; more than that, he was a playmate, a companion with love and understanding. That’s what pets are. They have that unconditional love. You can tell them anything, and they accept it.”

Parton’s love for Cracker Jack found a dedicated place not only in ‘Cracker Jack’ but also in the Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. In one of the episodes, the narrative centres on a woman who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Parton fondly recollects Cracker Jack but soon finds solace and companionship in a new dog, who arrives at the perfect time.

Parton has had many dogs come and go throughout her life, and she even has a pet cemetery on her property to commemorate her beloved furry babies. One of which was a Boston Terrier called Popeye, who Parton has since said saved her life during an incredibly dark moment in her life. After an emotional involvement with her band leader ended, she found herself at a considerably low point, but before things could take a turn for the worse, Popeye was there to snap her out of it.

Aside from her situation with her band leader, however, Parton never had an affair with anyone, but her husband was the main inspiration behind ‘Jolene’ after Parton noticed him spending a little too much time with someone else. She recalled: “I put a stop to that. I got rid of that redhead woman in a hurry. I want you folks to know, though, that something good can come from anything. Had it not been for that woman, I would never have written ‘Jolene’, and I wouldn’t have made all that money, so thank you, Jolene.”

At least, no matter what hardships Parton may face throughout her personal and professional endeavours, her dogs will always be there to keep her company and comfort her in times of need.