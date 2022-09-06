The song Bob Dylan called "one of the most mysterious and revolutionary of all time"









Mysterious and revolutionary are two words that instantly spring to mind when you consider the life of Bob Dylan. However, according to Dylan, emphasising these two attributes was a move pioneered by one of his peers, the great Johnny Cash.

Before Dylan hit the big time, he admired Cash from afar. Following his success, the respect between the two artists became mutual, and a friendship was born, which lasted until Cash’s death. Together, they would collaborate multiple times, most notably when Cash appeared on Dylan’s Nashville Skyline album, and Dylan returned the favour by featuring as part of the inaugural episode of The Johnny Cash Show.

“In plain terms, Johnny was and is the North Star; you could guide your ship by him – the greatest of the greats then and now,” Dylan said upon Cash’s passing in 2003. “Truly he is what the land and country is all about, the heart and soul of it personified and what it means to be here; and he said it all in plain English.”

He added: “I think we can have recollections of him, but we can’t define him any more than we can define a fountain of truth, light and beauty. If we want to know what it means to be mortal, we need look no further than the Man in Black. Blessed with a profound imagination, he used the gift to express all the various lost causes of the human soul.”

Dylan’s love affair with Cash began with ‘I Walk The Line’, which the singer-songwriter released in 1956 as a 23-year-old. The track became his first number to top the US Country chart and Cash’s debut song to break its way into the mainstream chart. In Dylan’s autobiography Chronicles, he discusses the profound effect the track had on him and labelled it as “one of the most mysterious and revolutionary of all time.”

‘I Walk The Line’ captures Cash in newly-wed bliss following his marriage to Vivian Liberto. The lyrics came to Cash relatively quickly one evening, as he later explained in a telephone interview: “I wrote the song backstage one night in 1956 in Gladewater, Texas. I was newly married at the time, and I suppose I was laying out my pledge of devotion.”

However, the original version of ‘I Walk The Line’ was a different beast to the one we are familiar with today, largely because of producer Sam Phillips, who also helped Elvis cultivate his sound. Phillips was presented with a downtempo track and decided it would work better at a higher speed.

Cash explained: “Well, Sam wanted it up–you know, up-tempo. And I put paper in the strings of my guitar to get that–(makes guitar noises)–sound. And with a bass and a lead guitar, there it was. Bare and stark that song was when it was released. And I heard it on the radio, and I really didn’t like it. And I called Sam Phillips and I asked him please not to send out any more records of that song. But he said, `Let’s give it a chance.’ And it was just a few days until–that’s all it took to take off.”

With the help of Phillips’ guiding hand, Cash crafted a classic that inspired a generation of singer-songwriters, including Bob Dylan, who kept the revolution alive.