Chester Bennington’s son shuts down conspiracy theories related to his father’s death









Tyler Lee Bennington, the son of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has posted a clip to TikTok to shut down conspiracy theories related to his father's death. Chester Bennington committed suicide in July 2017 after a lengthy struggle with depression.

Following the tragic incident, the vocalist’s widow Talinda Bennington launched the 320 Changes Direction initiative to raise funds and awareness for those living with mental health issues and addiction.

Chester’s 17-year-old son Tyler Lee has now used his TikTok profile to help his mother raise awareness about mental health issues. In March, Tyler Lee began using his page more and shared a tribute to his father on what would have been his 47th birthday. The post read: “mental health is just as important as anything else” alongside the hashtags “fuck depression”, “make Chester proud” and “suicide prevention awareness”.

However, one follower commented with the claim, “your dad didn’t kill himself,” adding, “he was doing good in this world, and they didn’t like [it].”

Responding to the conspiracy theories surrounding Chester’s death on TikTok, Tyler Lee said: “This is the bullshit I will not be dealing with on my page. This person is getting blocked. I’m a child; this is inappropriate to comment on my post or anybody’s post, for that matter.”

He continued: “there’s no evidence to any of these theories that have been made. These are all just vain attempts to sensationalise and make what really is a tragedy a big story. Get a life, man.”

“I will not tolerate this kind of behaviour about me, my family or any fan on my page,” he wrote in the caption of the video. “It pains me to know that there are still people in the world who listen to this attention-seeking slander. This is the only video I will post like this. For any other comments like this, I reserve the right to mock and ridicule you back before blocking you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has left supporting and kind comments. You are truly kind people,” Tyler concluded.

