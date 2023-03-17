Soft Rock: the one comment Tom Petty made about Fleetwood Mac that upset Stevie Nicks









Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty were confidantes for close to 40 years. They toured together, collaborated, and even shared the stage on multiple occasions. Their relationship was strictly platonic, and the musicians were always there for one another when they needed a shoulder to cry on. However, one night, they had a huge falling out after Petty insulted Fleetwood Mac.

The friendship between the two began in 1981 when Nicks went on a break from Fleetwood Mac. After a wild few years in the world’s most notorious band, the singer needed a new project and wanted to mould herself on Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. As she couldn’t join his outfit due to his strict “no girls allowed” rule, Nicks had to settle for the next best thing and decided to recruit his producer, Jimmy Iovine.

Iovine and Nicks soon started dating, which allowed her to get close to Petty, as he was often found working at her boyfriend’s studio. Although her relationship with Iovine was short-lived, Nicks continued to be close friends with Petty. After he died in 2017, Nicks revealed the best piece of advice he ever offered her: “I asked Tom if he would help me write a song. And he said, ‘No. You are one of the premier songwriters of all time. You don’t need me to write a song for you.’ He said, ‘Just go to your piano and write a good song. You can do that.'”

In 1986, Nicks joined forces with Petty and Bob Dylan during a tour of Australia billed as the True Confessions Tour. Behind the scenes on the run of dates, they hung out, and after one show, the pair had a falling out after Petty made a remark about Fleetwood Mac which didn’t sit well with the band’s vocalist.

“She got really mad at me one night in Australia,” Petty said in the book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis. In his mind, Fleetwood Mac were a “soft rock” band and not a true rock ‘n’ roll outfit like The Heartbreakers. “How dare you say that to me?” Nicks reportedly responded.

He continued: “And this long debate ensued about how you get those credentials. And I love that band, have the greatest respect for Lindsey [Buckingham] and Mick [Fleetwood], but I didn’t see them as a rock & roll band. I thought her journey was different than mine. I didn’t always agree with her musical taste, and she didn’t always agree with mine. My frustration with her was, ‘You need somebody to remind you what you’re capable of. You get too easily distracted by bulls****ers that want to make a hit. I don’t know why you’re doing all this synthesiser rock.'”

While Petty and Nicks had their fair share of disagreements, there was never any malice involved on either side. Occasionally, they’d say things to the other that they didn’t want to hear, but it always came from a place of love and to help their friend optimise the potential of their talent.