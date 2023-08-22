Soft Play drop new single, ‘Punk’s Dead’









Soft Play - 'Punk's Dead' 4

Soft Play, previously known as Slaves, have made their highly-anticipated return with the release of their new single ‘Punk’s Dead’. The release is accompanied by the announcement that the duo will play Reading and Leeds this weekend.

Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman announced the end of their musical hiatus late last year, taking on the new moniker of Soft Play. Their punk-infused first single channels the anger that spawned from their name change, opening with the line, “Soft Play? What mate? Nah, I don’t like this spineless shit, not one bit”.

The song takes on the voices of those who were outraged by their decision to move away from Slaves, with vocals equally as expletive and resentful as the lyrics they spit. Taking the effects of their name change to its fullest extent, they declare, “Punk’s dead” and wonder, “Why can’t you just stay the same?” The instrumentals are equally abrasive and agitated, with relentless guitars punctuating each line of feigned fury.

Release only comes at the song’s bridge, which contains a surprising guest appearance from ex-Take That member Robbie Williams. The punk-inspired guitars subside in favour of soft, warped acoustic strums, as Williams declares, “I love you but I disagree”. He dubs Soft Play “snowflakes”, though he adds, “But I’ll still see you at your show”.

In the background, distorted voices share their discontent with the name change while a crying baby sound mocks them. The duo launch back into their chaotic chorus, once more proving that punk is, in fact, well and truly alive. The playful track forms a statement of intent from the newly formed project, defiantly setting them apart from their output as Slaves while maintaining their characteristic humour.

Alongside their appearance at Reading and Leeds Festival, Soft Play will return to the latter this November when they embark upon a tour of the UK. They also have shows booked for Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton, Cardiff, Birmingham, and London.

Listen to ‘Punk’s Dead’, the riotous new single from Soft Play, below.