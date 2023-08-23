Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ receives SAG-AFTRA interim agreement









Before its world premiere at next week’s Venice Film Festival, the latest movie from Sofia Coppola, Priscilla, has secured a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. Notably, the title follows the family of Elvis Presley from the perspective of his eponymous wife.

Priscilla is the latest A24 project to gain an interim agreement, with the movie getting clearance by SAG-AFTRA due to being shot in Canada under the production company TCB Productions Canada.

The news was reported by Deadline, with the publication understanding that Coppola is a member of The Writers Guild of America (WGA). Last week, it was also reported that due to the ongoing Hollywood strike undertaken by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, the former modified its interim agreement policy to exclude any projects shot in the US that are covered by the WGA.

The National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, told the publication that regarding interim agreements, “There’s multiple national laws that apply to exactly how we address striking that production… That’s one of the things we consider in the process of determining whether we grant an interim agreement.”

When SAG-AFTRA commenced its strike against the leading Hollywood studios on July 14th, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), it also launched its interim agreements programme, allowing independent productions with no direct ties to members of AMPTP to continue filming. The guild has been adding to the list since then, and under its terms, members “may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order”.

Now that Priscilla has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, its cast is allowed to do the press promotion. It stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley. Sofia Coppola adapted Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me for the film, with the rest of the cast featuring Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey.

Priscilla will get a theatrical release on October 27th.