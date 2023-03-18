Sofia Coppola reveals the most “embarrassing” moment from her career









The filmmaker and actor Sofia Coppola has revealed the most embarrassing moment of her career, recalling her time on Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Part III.

In a new interview with The Guardian, when asked about her most embarrassing moment, Coppola replied: “Being on the cover of a magazine at 18 with the slogan: ‘Did she ruin The Godfather?’”. The actor was introduced into the final film in the Godfather trilogy, where she starred alongside Al Pacino, Diane Keaton and Andy Garcia in the movie that is widely believed to be the worst of the cinematic trio.

Coppola has previously discussed her “awkward” experience working on the 1990 movie, stating: “It was hard because I was 18 and the last thing you want to do at that age is ‘listen to what your parents say’”. Continuing, the director revealed, “My dad was directing me, so it was awkward because I am not naturally an actress, but I just wanted to try everything and wasn’t expecting that so many people would look at it”.

Even if she struggled with the experience during the film, Coppola further clarified, “It was a learning experience, but since I never wanted to be an actress, it wasn’t devastating for me that people generally weren’t too fond of me being in it. After all, it was good because these kinds of experiences make you stronger”.

Coppola is next due to take on the biographical movie Priscilla, a movie which explores the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in the lead roles.

Take a look at the trailer for The Godfather: Part III below.