Sofia Coppola explains he love for 'Loveless' by My Bloody Valentine









In terms of modern auteurs, very few are as consequential as Sofia Coppola. With an oeuvre that explores the idiosyncrasies of the human experience in nuanced ways, her relatively small filmography of only seven feature-length movies is comprised of a variety of themes, with each having a profound impact on the audience, in what is a testament to Coppola and how acutely she understands every aspect of life from isolation to freedom.

Initially regarded as purely the daughter of legendary filmmakers Francis Ford and Eleanor Coppola, it did not take long for Sofia to cast off the shackles of her parents. Despite appearing in her father’s movies, The Godfather and The Godfather Part III, it was behind the camera where Sofia would make her mark. She proved to everyone that she is her own talent, establishing an unmistakable style.

Coppola released her feature-length debut, The Virgin Suicides, in 1999, setting a precedent for all the brilliance to come. This was the first of a handful of collaborations with Kirsten Dunst and the introduction of Coppola as a director of serious gravitas. Fast forward to 2003, and she released her magnum opus Lost in Translation to widespread acclaim, and from then on, no one doubted her brilliance.

Notably, Coppola’s first two feature lengths displayed her penchant and aptitude for blending stunning aesthetics with equally as profound music, meaning that her works are an unforgettable sensory experience, which is the aspect that leaves the most significant imprint on the audience.

This marriage of music and aesthetics marked her films out as some of the most emotionally affecting within the contemporary industry, cementing Coppola and her efforts’ place in pop culture. There have been many stunning musical moments in her movies ranging from ‘Playground Love’ by Air used as a motif in The Virgin Suicides to the ending of Lost in Translation soundtracked by ‘Just Like Honey’ by The Jesus and Mary Chain, and it certain that without these perfect musical choices, her works would not be revered in the same way.

Lost in Translation, Coppola’s investigation of modern isolation, uses ‘Sometimes’ by shoegaze heroes My Bloody Valentine from their 1991 masterpiece Loveless, as well as other tracks by Kevin Shields, the band’s creative driving force. When speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2004, Coppola listed her 12 favourite albums of all time, and unsurprisingly she included the ethereal beauty of Loveless. Coppola described the LP as: ”Great, romantic, and melancholic and dreamy, one of my favourite records.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.