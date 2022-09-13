Sofia Coppola to direct new film about Priscilla Presley









Sofia Coppola is set to direct a new biopic about Priscilla Presley. According to reports, the Lost In Translation creator has already penned the script based on Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. Mare of Eastown’s Cailee Spaeny and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi have been confirmed as cast members. The shoot is set to take place in Toronto later in 2022.

Priscilla Presley – formerly Priscilla Ann Wagner – was born in 1945. She met Elvis when she was 14, and he was 24 years old and doing his military service in Germany. They married in 1967 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas and had one daughter together. Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla have been involved with the singer’s estate since his death in 1977.

News of the forthcoming project arrives shortly after the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which stars Austin Butler as The King himself and Oliva DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. In case you haven’t already had your fill of Presley-related content, there’s also talk of an animated Netflix series called Agent King, which follows Elvis as he undertakes missions for the United States government.

In a four-star review of Elvis, Far Out wrote: “The script presents Elvis as a wildly successful musical star, but one who is repeatedly prevented from achieving the goals that are most important to him, both personally and professionally. Luhrmann has managed to capture the essence of the legendary Elvis Presley, in the form of what can only be called a tragic success story.”

Copolla’s new project will see her team up with a roster of longtime collaborators, including DOP Phillip Le Sourd, Costume Designer Stacey Battat, Editor Sarah Flack and Production Designer Tamara Deverell. The forthcoming release marks the director’s third collaboration with A24, following On The Rocks and The Bling Ring.