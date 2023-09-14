Social Distortion announce ‘Mommy’s Little Monster’ reissue









American punk legends Social Distortion have announced a series of 40th-anniversary vinyl reissues of their debut album Mommy’s Little Monster, which was released back in 1983. It will be available on November 10th on Craft Recordings.

Craft had previously taken care of a 2019 reissue of the band’s debut, although the 40th-anniversary edition will see the album printed in several different colours, including black, white, ruby red, silver, clear smoke and many more.

It will also feature newly remastered audio taken from the original analogue tapes, and the songs will be issued in AAA (all-analog) fidelity. Craft are known for taking this kind of carefully constructed approach with their releases, and the 40th-anniversary edition of Mommy’s Little Monster will be no different.

For Mike Ness, the singer, guitarist and songwriter for Social Distortion, the album marked the beginnings of a career towards stardom, although it took until the 1990s for the band to become one of the biggest punk bands around.

The single ‘Mainliner’ was heard by Rodney Bingenheimer, a DJ on KROG, who played the song and promoted the band on his show, also including their track ‘1945’’ on his regularly released compilation albums.

Social Distortion had been planning to tour this year but had to cancel their plans because Mike Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer, and they also cancelled the recording of a new album.

Listen to Mommy’s Little Monster below.