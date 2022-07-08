Soccer Mommy discusses the bands that inspired ‘Sometimes, Forever’









In a recent interview, Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) discussed the different approaches she took when creating the music for her new album, Sometimes, Forever, in comparison to her previous record, Color Theory.

Speaking to NME backstage at the Governor’s Ball 2022, Allison explained how she and her band had created a “vast” and busy sound on the third album and that she felt the fourth should instead come with more of a stripped-back feel.

I started recording music by doing it myself and it was very much about going until it’s done,” she said. “With ‘Color Theory’ specifically, we wanted to make it poppy at certain points and make it have all these transitions, that came in, in the post-live take. This time, I really wanted it to feel like a live performance, and have this space and breadth in it.”

She continued, discussing the creation of the new album’s more spacious sound. “Making something feel vast, is surprisingly about having space,” Allison said. “Less is more. With the basic tracking, when we’re all in a room playing together, we really wanted to get everything really tight and solid from there so that we could be specific and intentional about adding interesting stuff on top.”

She added: “It didn’t have to get cluttered, we didn’t have to start taking pieces apart and wanting to put them back together. You have to add space so you can have that feeling of space.”

Allison also talked about the bands that inspired Sometimes, Forever. “When we were recording, we were talking a lot about ’80s music, a lot about The Jesus and Mary Chain, shoegaze stuff. We really wanted to get that sense of a live band and everything, but also these strange ambient sounds, things coming in and out that have weird tones to them.”

She added: “We were listening to a lot of stuff like My Bloody Valentine, Smashing Pumpkins, Magnetic Feilds. There was a lot of stuff that made us want to have that sense of washy, ambient, strange, watery, sound effects.”

The new album, Sometimes, Forever, was released on June 24th. In a 6.1/10 review of the album, Far Out said: “With her new album, Sometimes, Forever, Sophie Allison reveals herself to be an absolute master of retro-melancholia, filling her lyrics with the hallmarks of an anxiety-ridden generation.”

