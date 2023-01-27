So.co announce inaugural 'Music Photographer of the Year' awards









Today, So.co have announced the first-ever Music Photographer of the Year Awards ceremony, launched to celebrate “the excellence of music photographers around the world.” The popular musical story-sharing platform will host the awards in partnership with Affinity Photo, and with free entry, they look to help promote aspiring talent.

So.co offers a platform to connect photographers, fans and musicians, who can share images and stories from concerts, festivals and events, allowing users to experience incredible events in music from around the world.

The inaugural So.co Music Photographer Of the Year awards will feature six categories that look to span the various areas of music photography and the wider industry. The competition is now open, with So.co welcoming photographers of all abilities to enter, with submission guidelines and further information available via their website.

In a new press statement, Vince Bannon, the So.Co CEO and co-founder, said of the awards, “At So.co, we believe the art of music photography should be celebrated. We started So.co to do just that; I’m therefore thrilled to announce our inaugural So.co Music Photographer of the Year awards and super excited to see where the event takes our fantastic community of creators.”

“Shining a light on the amazing work of music photographers around the world has always been what So.co is all about”, Adam Perry, So.Co’s Head Of Partnerships for the UK, added. “From tiny club gigs to the biggest festivals, these creatives work tirelessly to create the image of music, and with the So.co photographer of the year awards, we want to recognise the talent, the dedication and the relentless pursuit of the perfect image that drives the photographers that we all love.”

The deadline for submission and public voting closes on March 15th 2023. The winners of all categories will be revealed at the award ceremony taking place at 21 Soho, London, on March 27th 2023.