So bad it’s good: revisiting Metallica’s ‘Death Magnetic’









The year 2008 held particular significance for Metallica fans. Not only were they eagerly anticipating a new album after a five-year wait, but many were still holding the sting from St. Anger fresh in their minds, with high hopes that the new album, Death Magnetic, would prove that Metallica still had it.

The stakes were high, but this forthcoming release proved risky, promising a departure from Metallica’s previous projects in multiple ways. Firstly, their production team marked a significant shift, with famed mixing desk man Rick Rubin taking the reins. This was the first time since 1988’s …And Justice For All that they worked without their longtime collaborator Bob Rock and without co-production efforts from James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. Secondly, many said the album represented a different appeal than the band’s earlier sound, appearing significantly less intense and more refined.

The album was produced in three different California studios: Sound City Studios in Van Nuys, Shangri La Studios in Malibu, and HQ in San Rafael. One thing they did differently this time was to write a select number of songs to completion and then enter the studio to record them. Rubin also emphasised the importance of ensuring that every song they recorded was as close to perfection as possible before starting the recording process. The band initially had 25 potential songs but narrowed them down to 14 for recording. It may not seem like an impressive creative departure, but most bands will enter the recording process with rough sketches of songs that form during the album’s gestation period.

This approach aimed to capture the essence and quality of each song before moving forward with the recording process, reflecting Rubin’s meticulous production style. Interestingly, however, after the mixed reception of St. Anger, many fans did, in fact, see Death Magnetic as the perfect return to the band’s thrash metal roots, reminiscent of their 1980s albums. At the same time, others couldn’t disagree more.

In fact, there are several factors contributing to the mixed reception of Death Magnetic. One prevalent criticism revolves around the album’s production and mixing, which some argue falls short of the band’s earlier standards. Also, certain fans have pointed out a perceived absence of the vigour and inventiveness present in their earlier releases. The album is also perceived to be over-polished, resulting in a different approach to their signature raw, heavy sound.

However, while the album does, in many ways, diverge from their previously adored works, it remains faithful to the core elements that propelled them to fame in the first place. For example, many notable songs on the album, including ‘Cyanide’, ‘All Nightmare Long’, and ‘My Apocalypse’ are all praised for their intricate guitar riffs and extended solos.

The record also features lyrics and themes that touch on subjects like war, death, and mortality, which are common themes in Metallica’s music. Many of the songs on Death Magnetic are longer and more intricate than their recent work, which also harkens back to the band’s earlier, more progressive compositions.

The lead single, ‘The Day That Never Comes’, is an absolute powerhouse. With its clean, dynamic structure, melodic guitar, and intensity-building, the song features heavy, aggressive guitar riffs and softer melodic passages, showcasing the band’s ability to blend different musical elements.

Although many accuse the project of being nothing more than a product of ‘loudness war’, Death Magnetic is about as Metallica as you can get.

The project first started as an ode to metal and all of the complexities of personal endeavours within. As Hetfield puts it, the album feels like a tribute to “people that have fallen in our business, like Layne Staley and a lot of the people that have died, basically—rock and roll martyrs of sorts.”

This lead to the album naturally holding a lot of depth, which comes through in the lyrics. Hetfield continued, “And then it kind of grew from there, thinking about death … some people are drawn towards it, and just like a magnet, and other people are afraid of it and push. Also the concept that we’re all gonna die sometimes is over-talked about and then a lot of times never talked about—no one wants to bring it up; it’s the big white elephant in the room. But we all have to deal with it at some point.”

Make no mistake, Death Magnetic does have its flaws – some of it is a little too overbearing, and there are parts that lack direction, and it’ll never come anywhere near the prowess of Master of Puppets or The Black Album. However, it also has something that’s hard to put your finger on. Ultimately, it marked a welcome return for these seasoned veterans, reviving the timeless thrill of pure heavy metal with their unmatched expertise.