Snoop Dogg sued for alleged sexual assault and battery









A former backing dancer has sued Snoop Dogg for committing alleged sexual assault and battery.

The case was raised in a federal court in Los Angeles yesterday and claims the rapper and Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan (Donald Campbell) assaulted her after a Snoop Dogg concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California, on May 29th, 2013.

Rolling Stone state that the unnamed woman claims that she is the victim of back-to-back attacks after Campbell gave her a lift home and then took her back to his residence without permission. She claims it was here in which Campbell assaulted her and “removed his penis from his pants”, and “repeatedly shoved his penis into (her) mouth.”

Allegedly, Campbell then demanded she come to a studio where Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus Jr.) was filming his TV series, Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. She alleges he told her Broadus Jr. wanted her to be there, and he wanted to make her “his weather girl”, which the filing claims she agreed to “in hopes of advancing her career”.

The complaint says she felt sick and went to the bathroom, where Broadus Jr. arrived and allegedly forced his penis into her mouth. “After a few minutes, the defendant withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex,” the complaint alleges.

Allegedly he “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on plaintiff’s upper chest and lower neck”. She explained the reason she didn’t initially report the alleged assaults was that she was “thinking about her job security if she displeased” and worked for various companies owned by or linked to Snoop Dogg.

The filing states she obtained a right to sue from the Department of Fair Employment and Housing on December 20th, 2021, and agreed to “attempt to resolve this dispute through a private mediation”. However, the “mediation was unsuccessful”, according to the case.

Snoop Dogg has seemingly responded to the lawsuit by posting an image on Instagram that read “gold digger season is here” alongside emojis of a judge, a police officer and cash.