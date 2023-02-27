Snail Mail auditioned for the leading role in scrapped Madonna biopic









American indie rocker Lindsey Jordan, known for her solo musical project Snail Mail, has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Madonna in a biopic that has since been binned.

Speaking to Inked, Jordan revealed that she is a “huge” fan of the pop icon, which led her to audition for the starring role. She explained: “I had to come up with a dance routine based on one of her music videos – I had to look at what she was doing but not imitate it, but be inspired by it.”

The musician continued: “She’s a dance legend. I watched a documentary. I was watching interviews with her. I was taking notes and I had to do three scenes. It was a good learning experience. I didn’t think I’d get the role, but if I didn’t work hard I’d feel bad for not giving it my all.”

According to Variety, actors such as Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young and Emma Laird were reportedly in the running for the role, with the offer eventually going to Julia Garner. Musicians Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were also rumoured to potentially star as Madonna.

With the help of co-writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body), the pop star was set to write and direct the film to reclaim her own narrative. Madonna stated: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.'”

However, the film was scrapped in January 2023, with the singer deciding to focus on her upcoming world tour, The Celebration Tour, instead. It will begin on July 15th, 2023, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.