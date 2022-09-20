Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco release new Peppermint Patty song ‘A Cuckhold’s Refrain’









Snail Mail, AKA Lindsey Jordan, has teamed up with Mac DeMarco for a new project under the banner of Peppermint Patty, with the pairing already producing the stirring single ‘A Cuckhold’s Refrain’.

With quirky lyrics and the same sense of wry humour that weaves its way into both of their work, the track is as lilting and laugh-inducing as you’d expect from two of indie’s most fun-inclined stars.

Details on the project are currently sparse, with Jordan simply uploading the video onto her personal YouTube channel and leaving it at that. Thus, with very little press, it is hard to say what remains for Peppermint Patty.

With DeMarco currently working on his own new record, it is possible that this garage project will merely be a single or two cooked up in the past and finally polished up, but who really knows at this stage.

Meanwhile, Snail Mail are hot off the heels of Valentine‘s release last year, and with further tour dates lying ahead, she too has a busy schedule ahead.

You can check out the track below.

