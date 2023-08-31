







Smashing Pumpkins - 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' 4

Following the future-gazing debut Gish and the massive alt-rock arrival of Siamese Dream, Smashing Pumpkins dropped their biggest risk: a double album that could have been a complete disaster. The result, however, is a 28-song offering encompassing everything the band worked towards, complete with the familiar flavours of erraticism and unabashed rock and roll.

Releasing Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was a gamble – on one side, it appears out of sync with their other material, risking critical failure, while on the other, it holds the possibility of being a large commercial success. At the same time, Mellon Collie feels like a swan song, the last contribution to a dying wave of rock music. A final parting statement from a group that ended up leading one of the greatest movements in music history.

Mellon Collie seems a clear mission that Billy Corgan dedicates himself to: he transcends the sound excellence found in Siamese Dream and embraces a colossal realm of contemporary monster rock. This style, akin to the transformation of heavy metal and art rock’s extravagant absurdities through the infusion of punk’s essence, strips away musical excess while preserving its magnificence.

This is the type of album that yields multiple listens – often becoming best experienced over different sprinklings of fragmented time. This is partly because Smashing Pumpkins create music that defies conventional song structures, opting for an ambient and boundless narrative. While a few moments do linger, such as the gritty ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings’ and the sincere ‘Thirty-Three’, which is as uplifting as they come, it’s the over nine-minute-long ‘Porcelina of the Vast Oceans’ that perfectly embodies the band’s signature blend of psychedelic metal.

Nevertheless, these instances are skillfully nurtured factions within a luxuriant garden of sound. Functioning as a cohesive band rather than a mere studio entity, Smashing Pumpkins invest themselves deeply into each track, triumphing over the detachment that occasionally plagued their previous endeavours. The immediate anthem ‘Zero’ and the emotional ‘1979’ both instate a delicious juxtaposition that caters perfectly to both sides of the album and the concepts of night and day.

Interestingly, however, Mellon Collie doesn’t immediately seem aware of its own mastery established strongly in its foundation. Ironically, it’s Corgan’s own uncertainty about the world, coupled with the mix of romanticism and anger stemming from such ambiguity, that fuels his relentless striving. In the album’s initial track, ‘Tonight, Tonight’, Corgan articulates his hopes in fleeting passion’s ability to maintain cohesion. He beckons listeners to have faith in him, mirroring the belief he has in them.

Yet, his own beliefs, or rather, his ability to encapsulate them in words, remain in a state of constant flux. At one instance, he succumbs to despair, only to then inflate his presence as a hero. He denounces love, only to declare it as his sole necessity. He decides that nothing holds significance, then insists that detachment is unattainable. Given that Smashing Pumpkins’ music is inherently introspective, even the most furious compositions implode rather than explode, and thus, Corgan’s struggle to define himself siphons vitality from his creative output.

Broadly, Mellon Collie serves to reveal that Smashing Pumpkins are still evolving and progressing. The realm of rock music is undergoing another monumental era; its emerging characteristics are reimagining the legends and redefining the landscapes. Corgan might need to circumnavigate the globe a few times before truly claiming it as his own, but the expedition is far from becoming monotonous anytime soon.