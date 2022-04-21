Smashing Pumpkins' Jeff Schroeder discuss upcoming tour









Smashing Pumpkins are releasing a new album, and according to the band, it won’t be too far away in the future. Guitarist Jeff Schroeder told Anne Erickson that the album is on the way, but that there is nothing he can give details about. The album is said to be the closing chapter in a trilogy that has spanned decades: 1995 Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God are the other chapters in the triumvirate.

The band are preparing themselves for their “Rock Invasion 2 Tour” across North America. Schroeder was happier to divulge hints about the upcoming performances.“This is our first extended tour in such a long time,” the guitarist said. “I’ve been working on the set at home, and there are going to be a lot of good surprises for the fans out there for that. I think the approach to this tour is… We’re going to be rocking hard.”

Naturally, he had to hedge his bets in the interview: “I can’t say too much, but we’re going to have some pretty exciting announcements at some point during the tour as well pertaining to the rest of the year, so it’s a really exciting time for us. I’m just excited to be doing what I do, which is play guitar and perform.”

The dates were originally pencilled for 2020, the ‘Rock Invasion 2 Tour’ will find the Smashing Pumpkins in cities including Tucson, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Columbus. The band may appear in Europe in the future, but it sounds like the band is capturing the essence of their early gigs. The band released their first album, Gish, in 1991 and their most recent work, Cyr, was issued in 2020.

Smashing Pumpkins’ song ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings‘ has been covered by a number of high profile artists over the years. King Crimson bandleader Robert Fripp issued a cover of ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’, featuring wife Toyah Wilcox on lead vocals. The song sits among a series of covers the duo have recorded in their spare time, which includes numbers written by The Clash, The Prodigy and Alice Cooper.